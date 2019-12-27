General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Short Interest Update

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the November 28th total of 122,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GFN. ValuEngine downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GFN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.97. 16,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,329. General Finance has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $11.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.45 million, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. General Finance had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in General Finance by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,099,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,576,000 after acquiring an additional 90,331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in General Finance by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Finance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Finance by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 97,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1,027.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

