Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Short Interest Down 22.6% in December

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 28th total of 106,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:GNCA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.41. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GNCA. ValuEngine downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Svb Leerink started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

