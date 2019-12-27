Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Up 18.2% in December

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the November 28th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,835,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,743,838,000 after buying an additional 109,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after acquiring an additional 558,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after acquiring an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,348,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,419,000 after acquiring an additional 492,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,401,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,780,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.24. The company had a trading volume of 391,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Bank of America raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

