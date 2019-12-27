GeoCoin (GEO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,258.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $514,943.00 and $1,258.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00560087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00063530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024304 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000915 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085803 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009886 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

