GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Update

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 225,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the November 28th total of 269,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,035. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. GeoPark had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 14.66%. Equities research analysts expect that GeoPark will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on GPRK shares. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Itau Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,180,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 302,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GeoPark by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 396,127 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in GeoPark by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 473,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in GeoPark by 27.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 426,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 93,029 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in GeoPark by 92.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 205,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

