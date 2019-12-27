Gexan 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,417.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Gexan has a market cap of $23,595.00 and $11,417.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gexan Profile

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,704,548 coins and its circulating supply is 2,381,755 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

