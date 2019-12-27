Gifto Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Gifto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, CPDAX and CoinTiger. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and $1.33 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.01237530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex, CPDAX, Kyber Network, OKEx, Coinnest, Upbit, Binance, BiteBTC, Bibox, Allbit, Cobinhood, Bithumb, CoinTiger and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.