GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Down 18.3% in December

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 28th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ GIGM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.47. 4,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,244. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 27.97%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GigaMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.04% of GigaMedia worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

