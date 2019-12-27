GINcoin (GIN) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, GINcoin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. GINcoin has a market cap of $52,360.00 and approximately $1,145.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,331.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.01744408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.75 or 0.02832407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00569070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00622045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00061571 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00382161 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,906,657 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,647 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

