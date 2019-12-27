Global Currency Reserve Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Million (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $8,358.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022259 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Profile

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,776,630 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Also Receive Award Points Equal to the Cash Back Reward Redeemable Exclusively At That Merchant Redeem Award Points for Additional Discounts and Fun Activities Be Rewarded for Your Loyalty “

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

