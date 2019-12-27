GlobalBoost-Y Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $301,303.00 and $7,095.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,345.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.01746543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.96 or 0.02816626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00569387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00621065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00061319 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00380739 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,741,828 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

