GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Short Interest Up 20.7% in December

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 754,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 28th total of 625,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSB opened at $9.91 on Friday. GlobalSCAPE has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $3.35 per share. This is a boost from GlobalSCAPE’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GlobalSCAPE by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 654,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 58,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 462.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 206,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 29,808.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 155,003 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 343.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the second quarter worth $310,000.

GlobalSCAPE Company Profile

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

