Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. HSBC downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Globant by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,702,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,715. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Globant has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $112.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.63.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.32 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

