Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) vs. Unit (OTCMKTS:UNT) Financial Contrast

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and Unit (NYSE:UNT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Glori Energy has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unit has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Glori Energy and Unit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Unit 0 1 0 0 2.00

Unit has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,817.81%. Given Unit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unit is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glori Energy and Unit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Unit $843.28 million 0.05 -$45.29 million $1.00 0.73

Glori Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Unit shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Unit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and Unit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A Unit -40.93% -0.67% -0.38%

Summary

Glori Energy beats Unit on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glori Energy Company Profile

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. As of November 18, 2017, Glori Energy Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Aero Technology LLC.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties. Its producing oil and natural gas properties, unproved properties, and related assets are primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, and Utah. It has 55 drilling rigs in its fleet. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 14 processing plants, 22 gathering systems, and approximately 1,475 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

