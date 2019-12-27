GNY (GNY) Hits One Day Volume of $14,121.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. GNY has a market cap of $25.62 million and $14,121.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GNY has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One GNY token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001814 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.01242874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.