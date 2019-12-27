GoByte (GBX) Price Tops $0.0234

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. GoByte has a total market cap of $154,277.00 and approximately $13,807.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000119 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,585,973 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

