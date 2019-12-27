Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

GOGO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. 125,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. Gogo has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $70,608.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

