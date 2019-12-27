Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Up 33.7% in December

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the November 28th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFI. ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $6.20 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gold Fields by 2,832.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00 and a beta of -1.18. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

