Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00167.

Gold Resource has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gold Resource has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 691,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,370. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48. Gold Resource has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $5.84.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.81 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GORO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

