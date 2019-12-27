GoldCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,755.00 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a market cap of $526,699.00 and approximately $1,755.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00569070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009996 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

