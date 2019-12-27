GoldFund Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,638.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 66.9% higher against the dollar. One GoldFund token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $183,993.00 and approximately $2,638.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022709 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003677 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 480.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000638 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,225,494 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

