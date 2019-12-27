Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2022 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of GTIP stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.