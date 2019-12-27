Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1371 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of GIGB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,412. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.96 and a 12 month high of $53.12.

