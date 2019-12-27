Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.26

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2567 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of GBIL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.12. 310,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,677. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.32.

