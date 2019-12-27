Golos Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Golos has traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golos has a market capitalization of $278,211.00 and $277.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex and RuDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000606 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Golos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 184,817,826 coins. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golos’ official website is golos.io. Golos’ official message board is vk.com/goloschain.

Golos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

