Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the November 28th total of 44,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Good Times Restaurants stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,988. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.71. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.01.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $28.76 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Stetson acquired 28,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 40,251 shares of company stock valued at $60,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.20% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

