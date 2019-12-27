Graft Price Hits $0.0004 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Graft has a market capitalization of $259,562.00 and $12,990.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Graft has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00620685 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003755 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002030 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001557 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

