Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 848 ($11.15).

GFTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

LON GFTU traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 890 ($11.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 844.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 791.58. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 632.50 ($8.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 948 ($12.47).

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold purchased 2,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.34) per share, for a total transaction of £21,756.48 ($28,619.42).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.