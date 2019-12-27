Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Short Interest Update

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the November 28th total of 88,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Graham stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $639.37. 14,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,488. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $635.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $678.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Graham has a 12-month low of $613.53 and a 12-month high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $738.82 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Graham by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Graham by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 47.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GHC. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

