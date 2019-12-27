GravityCoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $100,508.00 and approximately $2,652.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00184274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.01246130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120288 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,012,256 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.