Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Down 17.7% in December

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the November 28th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 919,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,599,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 55.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 100.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

GPL opened at $0.53 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital set a $1.50 price objective on Great Panther Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

