Greenbrier Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 419 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 610% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.

GBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

NYSE GBX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. 206,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,183. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.40 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,809.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,875.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $53,681.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $649,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.