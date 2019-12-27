GreenMed (GRMD) Reaches Market Cap of $2,288.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.01227884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026387 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

