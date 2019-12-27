GridCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $252.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex and SouthXchange. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $252.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

