GridCoin Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last week, GridCoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $67.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange and OpenLedger DEX.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

