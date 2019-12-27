Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:OMAB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.85. 808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,161. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,265 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 87.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 55,433 shares during the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

