Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 28th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of GGAL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.42. 2,081,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,854. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.65. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $218,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

