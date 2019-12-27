Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of GSST traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,556 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46. Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $50.61.

