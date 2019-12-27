GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Down 32.6% in December

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the November 28th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GSI Technology stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,018. The stock has a market cap of $165.11 million, a P/E ratio of 708.00 and a beta of 1.32. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GSI Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, Director Robert Yau sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $62,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in GSI Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GSI Technology by 49.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

