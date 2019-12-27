Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Up 25.6% in December

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the November 28th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 3,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,781. Gulf Island Fabrication has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.51). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Piton Capital Partners Llc acquired 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 33,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $152,784.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 305,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,545. 13.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 57,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 187.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 40,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 47,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

