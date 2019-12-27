GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.56). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- posted earnings of ($2.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.18.

In related news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total transaction of $45,532,200.00. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1,837.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,589,000 after purchasing an additional 635,895 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth about $99,346,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 82.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,778,000 after acquiring an additional 338,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth about $32,687,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 47.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 466,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,345,000 after acquiring an additional 149,163 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.61. The stock had a trading volume of 567,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,697. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.16. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $92.80 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

