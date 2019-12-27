GXChain (GXC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.30 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. GXChain has a market cap of $25.52 million and $3.30 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00005398 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bit-Z, Gate.io and OTCBTC. During the last week, GXChain has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00019144 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bit-Z, QBTC, BigONE, Binance, Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

