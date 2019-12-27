Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 200 ($2.63).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Halfords Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of LON HFD opened at GBX 172.20 ($2.27) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 184.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Halfords Group has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 280.80 ($3.69). The company has a market cap of $344.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 6.18 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

