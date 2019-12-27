Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Down 33.4% in December

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 186,400 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the November 28th total of 279,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 136,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,464. The company has a market capitalization of $315.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $117.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HALL shares. BidaskClub lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

