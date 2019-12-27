Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,767.50 ($23.25).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLMA. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Halma from GBX 1,705 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Halma from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of HLMA opened at GBX 2,159 ($28.40) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,195 ($28.87). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,054.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,982.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 6.54 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Halma’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total value of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

