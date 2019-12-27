Harmony Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.48 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Harmony has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $16.48 million and $1.60 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.98 or 0.05894201 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036161 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001877 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023509 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,421,942,535 tokens. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

