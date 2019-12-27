Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 28th total of 4,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.20 to $4.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

HMY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.55. 390,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of -1.58. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

