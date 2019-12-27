Haven Protocol Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002725 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $28,624.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,213.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.01741232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.22 or 0.02662983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00559429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00622769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00062053 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00380255 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,235,364 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

