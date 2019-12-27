Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002380 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $30,152.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,330.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.01740263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.02817287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00569693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00616142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00061300 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00382958 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,241,276 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.