Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Update

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the November 28th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $25.25 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a market cap of $158.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.20.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

